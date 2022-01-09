Arijit Singh and wife test COVID positive, playback singer says they're 'perfectly fine'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARIJIT SINGH Arijit Singh

Playback singer Arijit Singh has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Singh took to Facebook on Saturday and wrote that he and his wife, Koel Roy, have tested positive for COVID-19. "Me and my wife have tested Covid Positive. We are all perfectly fine and have quarantined ourselves," the 34-year-old singer said.

Earlier in the day, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, veteran actor Nafisa Ali and "Four More Shots Please!" star Maanvi Gagroo also tested COVID-19 positive.

In a brief statement posted on his official Instagram page, the 53-year-old filmmaker said he is experiencing mild symptoms and has isolated himself. "I have tested positive for Covid. Been fully vaccinated but experiencing mild symptoms. Have isolated myself," he wrote.

The National Award-winning director urged people to follow necessary COVID-19 guidelines.

"Those who came in contact with me kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe and follow Covid-19 protocols," he added.

Ali, known for starring in movies like "Major Saab", "Life In a Metro", "Yamla Pagla Deewana" and "Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3", posted a picture of herself from a Goa hospital on Instagram.

"Guess what I have ! A lucky number 7 bed !! High fever and throat congested but doing better with my super medical team in Goa. Hope to be allowed home in a few days for self isolation…. #covidpositive" the 64-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Gagroo revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis on her Instagram stories.

"Thank you everyone for checking in. I have very mild symptoms. Just sleeping a lot. But thank you, thank you," the 36-year-old actor added.