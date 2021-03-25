Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma celebrates father's birthday with heartfelt note; calls him 'most unique 1961 special edition'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma penned a heartfelt note for her father on his 60th birthday on Thursday. The actress took to her Instagram and shared some throwback pictures from her photo gallery along with a long caption.

She wrote, "Celebrating 60 glorious years of the most unique 1961 special edition - my papa, Growing up he taught us the power of honesty, compassion, acceptance and righteousness. And always stressed upon the peace of mind that follows by being honest and hassle free. Inspired me in so many more ways than he knows! Supported me like I will never be able to reciprocate. And loved me like only he can. Love you papa Happy 60th Birthday to you."

The pictures included some unseen photographs of Anushka's childhood along with her parents, Virat and Anushka spending time with Anushka's parents and their little daugher Vamika with her grandfather.

Anushka Sharma is currently enjoying the best phase of her life as she has recently embraced motherhood. She welcomed her daughter on January 11, 2021. As she introduced her little munchkin Vamika to the world, she wrote, "We have lived together with love, presence, and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."

Last year in August, the couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in January 2021. The actress flaunted her baby bump in a cute photo and wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021" Virat also shared the same adorable photo on his social media with the same caption.