Amul has sweet homecoming gift for Amitabh Bachchan as he beats coronavirus, Big B feels overwhelmed

Amul's homecoming gift for Amitabh Bachchan as he wins fight against coronavirus

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati hospital after testing negative for Covid-19 on Sunday. The 77-year-old actor had expressed his gratitude to well-wishers for their continued support and prayers."I have tested COVID - have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers, duas of near and dear and friends fans EF and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this," Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter. Now, Amul has shared a ‘homecoming gift’ to welcome Big B and wrote,“Amitabh Bachchan returns home from hospital!” sharing an image which featured the iconic Amul girl and the actor. One of the captions on the image reads “AB beats C” and the other says “Homecoming gift.”

Sharing the Amul ad on Instagram, an overwhelmed Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "- Thank you AMUL for continuously thinking of me in your unique poster campaigns ..

वर्षों से 'अमुल' ने सम्मानित किया है मुझे ,एक साधारण शक़्सियत को 'अमूल्य' बना दिया तुमने !."

Earlier in the day, Amitabh Bachchan wished everyone on the happy occasion of Raksha Bandhan by sharing some family pictures featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Aaradhya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan to mark the day.

"and tomorrow be the festival of protection and security for the sister by the brother .. a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble , to safeguard her from all evil that may erupt about and to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side. Raksha Bandhan : ‘raksha’ to protect ; ‘bandhan’ to tie to bond to hold together. Our ‘samaaj’ does possess centuries old traditions that make us all valuable .. in the essence of behavioural convictions .. such convictions that can never be betrayed or dissolved .. they are the crafted genius of writings on stone .. forever (sic)," wrote Big B as he shared a picture collage of family members on the festival of Rakhi.

