Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Big B after getting second dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Dusra Bhi Ho Gaya

Amid the COVID crisis in the country, the government is raising awareness regarding vaccines. Not just commoners but even celebrities too are stepping forward to get their doses. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who got his first shot in early April has finally hot his second dose. The 'Don' actor who is quite active on social media took to his Instagram handle and shared the news with his fans. Alongside the same, he shared a picture of himself from the vaccination centre where he is seen getting his jab. Not just his photo, but his quirky caption in Hindi also caught everyone's attention. He referred to the dose as 'Doosra' -- a kind of delivery by an off-spin bowler in cricket but later apologized for his bad joke.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Big B wrote, "दूसरा भी हो गया ! Covid वाला , Cricket वाला नहीं ! sorry sorry that was a really bad one ..." Have a look at the same here:

He even shared his experience of getting the first vaccine in his official blog and wrote, "Vaccination done… All well… Did COVID test for family and staff yesterday… results came today… All good, all negative… So done the vaccine. All family done except Abhishek .. he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days."

He added, "The entire procedure of taking the vaccination needs a rather detailed exclusive blog… shall do so… later… it was historic."

The actor has an opinion on each and every topic under the sun. He also tweeted and asked everyone to be safe after the coastal areas including Mumbai were put on high alert. He wrote, "The effects of the #CycloneTauktae have begun .. rains in Mumbai .. please be safe and protected .. prayers as ever."

The 78-year-old actor purchased 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland and donated ventilators to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). "I have to, in deepest gratitude thank profusely the Govt., of Poland, the Mayor of the City of Wroclaw, the Ambassador of India at Warsaw and the LOT Polish Airlines for their very gracious gesture towards me. The general call from the places that were in need of help had been for the urgent need of Oxygen Concentrators.

These are and were difficult to procure and when I was not getting any immediate source to acquire them my friend and the Indian Consul in Wroclaw stepped forward," Bachchan wrote in his latest blog entry, late on Thursday.

On the work front, he was recently casted for the Indian adaptation of 'The Intern' opposite Deepika Padukone. Apart from that, he has films like 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'May Day' and several others in the pipeline. He will also be seen hosting the thirteenth season of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati.