Akshay Kumar denies reports of slashing his fees by Rs 30 crore for 'Bellbottom'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has yet again proved that he is the master of giving the most savage replies when it comes to exposing fake news about him. The actor on Monday dismissed reports claiming that he has agreed to reduce his fees by Rs 30 crore for his upcoming film spy thriller "Bellbottom." His tweet comes in reaction to a news piece which claims that the actor has reduced his fees by Rs 30 crore for the aforementioned film.

A media outlet reported that Vashu Bhagnani, the producer of 'Bell Bottom', had requested Akshay to reduce his fees and the actor had agreed for the same.

However, denying the rumours and slamming it, Akshay wrote, "What waking up to FAKE Scoops feels like!"

Vashu Bhagnani also dismissed the report. "No truth to this news at all," the producer tweeted.

Meanwhile, 'Bell Bottom', which was set to get a theatrical release on May 28, 2021, was postponed and the new release date has not been announced by the makers yet. The film is set in the 1980s and revolves around one of India's forgotten heroes. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the forthcoming film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, and Adil Hussain in lead roles.

The spy thriller, will feature Akshay playing the role of a RAW agent. It is based on the plane hijacks that took India by storm in the early 1980s. Vaani will play Akshay's wife in the film while Lara will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time.

Vashu Bhagnani is backing the espionage thriller along with Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

