VIDEO: Aishwarya Rai’s crowning moment as Miss India 1994 is the best thing to watch on her birthday

Aishwarya Rai’s crowning moment as Miss India 1994 is the best thing to watch on her birthday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- is a name that is synonymous with the phrase beauty with brains. She has been in the industry for over two decades now and has been impressing her fans through her spectacular performances, charisma, elegance, sense of style and sophistication. She is one of those Bollywood celebrities who have been embraced by the west for her style, intelligent mind, and a pure heart. The lady for whom 'age is just a number' will ring her 46th birthday on November 1, 2019.

Aishwarya made her mark when she won the title of Miss World during the 1994 pageant. It wasn't just her beauty but her presence of mind and compassion that made her win the crown. The contest had participants from 87 countries and Aishwarya who was just a 21-year-old architecture student won everyone's hearts. On the occasion of her birthday, it would be a perfect opportunity to have a look at some of the precious moments from the crowning ceremony when the actress had the world on her feet. Have a look:

It was her final answer which made her win the title. She said, "The Miss Worlds that we have had up to date, have been proof enough that they have had compassion. Compassion for the underprivileged and not only for the people who have status and stature. We have had people, who can look beyond the barriers that man has set up - of nationalities and colour. We have to look beyond those and that would make a true Miss World. A true person, a real person."

It's well said-- once a Miss World always a Miss World! Happy Birthday, Aishwarya.

