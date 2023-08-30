Adarsh Gourav announces next major Hollywood project; to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADARSH GOURAV Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav, best known for his performance in The White Tiger, is set to grace the screens once again. He has joined the cast of 'Alien' prequel series, to be produced by veteran Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott. The series is an adaptation of the iconic Aliens movie franchise, it marks a significant milestone as it ventures into episodic storytelling for the first time. In a statement issued, the actor's spokesperson said the series marks a significant milestone as the 'Alien' franchise ventures into episodic storytelling for the first time.

Gourav shot to fame after his BAFTA nominated performance in the 2021 film 'The White Tiger''. He has also featured in Apple TV+ climate change series 'Extrapolations'. In the 'Alien' series, the Indian actor stars alongside Sydney Chandler, Kit Young, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin and Essie Davis. Noah Hawley is attached as the showrunner. The series is produced by 20th Television and Scott Free Productions, and will be released on FX on Hulu.

The first 'Alien' film, directed by Scott, released in 1979 and was followed by with three sequels -- 'Aliens' (1986), 'Alien 3' (1992), 'Alien Resurrection' (1997), helmed by James Cameron, David Fincher, and Jean-Pierre Jeunet, respectively. All the films were headlined by Sigourney Weaver.

Scott has also directed two prequels – 'Prometheus' (2012) and 'Alien: Covenant' (2017) -- featuring English actor Michael Fassbender in the lead. In India, Gourav's latest release was Netflix series 'Guns & Gulaabs'. The actor will next be seen in films 'Superman of Malegaon' and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

(With Inputs from ANI)

