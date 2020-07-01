Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAMIRKHANLOVERS5 Aamir Khan's mother tests negative for COVID-19

Bollywood superstar took a sigh of relief when his mother's COVID-19 test came negative on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, he informed the fans about the same, a day after he released an official statement about a few staff members testing positive. On Tuesday, the actor confirmed that some of his staff members have tested positive and are now quarantined. He even thanked BMC for the medical facility and wrote that his family has tested negative. Further, he informed everyone that he will be taking his mother for the test and asked his fans to pray for her. On Wednesday the '3 Idiots' actor tweeted, "Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is Covid 19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes Love. a."

Aamir's statement read, "Hello everyone, This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilizing the entire society. The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested."

Further, it read, "She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative. I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us ?And a big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital, and the doctors, nurses and staff there. They were very caring and professional with the testing process. God bless and stay safe. Love. Aamir."

On the professional front, he will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which is the official remake of Tom Hanks' blockbuster Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh in crucial roles.

