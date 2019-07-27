Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan play football in heavy rain and photos are just too filmy

Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan

Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan have been actively part of a football club in Mumbai and often pictures of them playing the game go viral on social media. Ranbir and Abhishek are football fans. On the occasion of 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Aparshakti Khurana among other Bollywood celebrities hit the ground to show some love for the sport. However, what made this match special was heavy rain.

Yes, it was rained during the match adding more to the thrill. Photos of drenched Ranbir, Abhishek and Arjun are all over the internet and looks no less than filmy. Their latest photos can make any girl go weak at her knees. Don't believe us? Have a look:

Karan Wahi, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, Shashank Khaitan also participated. It was a special match between Cine stars XI team and local army and navy unit representing Army-Navy Stars XI. Played at the Cooperage ground in South Mumbai, the match had sitting arrangement for around 5 thousand audiences.

For unversed, Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 every year to mark Kargil victory and commemorate the sacrifices of soldiers who lost their lives during the Indo-Pak war.

On a related note, Ranbir is currently busy with the shooting of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in YRF project Samshera and a Luv Ranjan's film, also starring Ajay Devgn. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor, who recently revealed look for his next movie Panipat was last seen in India's Most Wanted.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Manmarziyaan. He made a comeback with this Anurag Kashyap's directorial after taking a sabbatical from the film industry. He will next be seen in Anurag Basu's film.