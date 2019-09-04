Neil Nitin Mukesh's melodious duet with legendary singer Asha Bhosle on Ganesh Chaturthi- Watch video

Wednesday, September 04, 2019
     
Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who was recently seen in Saaho, acing a negative role took to his social media account to share a melodious video while he sings 'Jaane Ja Dhoondta Phir Raha' with legendary singer Asha Bhosle on Ganesh Chaturthi Day 2.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 04, 2019 7:47 IST
Neil Nitin Mukesh, following the lineage of great singers Mukesh and Nitin Mukesh, himself sings beautifully. Recently, Neil took to his social media account to share a video with legendary singer Asha Bhosle. In the video, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Asha Tai are seen singing the famous song ‘Jaane Ja Dhoondta Phir Raha.’ Asha Bhosle showed up to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha at Neil Nitin Mukesh's home. Rejoicing their passion for music, the two indulged in a musical duet.

Neil Nitin Mukesh took to his Instagram account and shared the video. Paying due respect to the living legend Asha Bhosle and wrote, " And what a beautiful Day 2 of Ganesh Chathurthi. With the one and only, the living legend, my dearest Asha Tai. This is one of my most favourite songs of hers. Got the opportunity to of singing a few lines with her. love and respect always Tai" 

Netizens felt overwhelmed to see her singing once again and reminded us about the good old days. 

Jaane Ja Dhoondta Phir Raha is originally sung by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. 

Not just this, Neil shared many pictures from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations Day 2.

Ganpati Bappa Moraya 🤗🙏🏻

Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff starrer Saaho is running successfully at the box office. Released on 30th August 2019, Saaho is one of the biggest hits of the year.

