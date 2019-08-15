Thursday, August 15, 2019
     
Esha Gupta massively trolled for wishing Republic Day on Independence Day, actress reacts

Esha Gupta got trolled for wishing Happy Republic Day on August 15. Actress has now reacted to it.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 15, 2019 16:02 IST
Actress Esha Gupta, who will be seen in the upcoming film One Day: Justice Delivered alongside Anupam Kher, is trending on the internet for all the wrong reasons. The actress took to Twitter and wished everyone a Happy Republic Day on August 15 instead of Independence Day. Netizens were too quick to take notice of the major blunder and, what followed next was massive trolling all the way.

Now, Esha Gupta has come to the forefront to react to the major goof-up. Clearing the air, the actress said that her Twitter account was hacked. Furthermore, she gave an epic reply to all her haters saying that being the daughter of airforce personnel, she very well knows the difference between Republic Day and Independence Day.

Furthermore, the actress said, "Finally got the account back in order. Thanks to a lot of people who informed me on IG. (P.S-don’t change your password if you get a mail about any suspicious activity on twitter and asks you to change the password as that can lead to hacking)".

Nonetheless, members of social media didn't seem to buy Esha Gupta's side of the story calling it "mere excuses' and "failed comeback".

Produced by Ketan Patel and Singh, Esha Gupta's upcoming film One Day: Justice Delivered also stars Anupam Kher, Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Rajesh Sharma, among others.

