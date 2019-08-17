Arjun Kapoor's uncle Sanjay Kapoor leaves witty remark on Malaika Arora's Insta photo. Seen yet?

Sanjay Kapoor leaves witty remark on Malaika Arora's Insta photo

Malaika Arora is quite active on social media. She makes everyone go gaga with her goddess-like body. Malaika, who is known for being a fitness freak and yoga enthusiast never fails to flaunt her fit body through her gorgeous Instagram photos. Recently, she posted a photo in which she can be seen sporting a denim blue jeans and denim jacket along with a printed tee.

Her hair tied in a messy bun is making her look prettier. ''Saturday Blues,'' she captioned the photo. The post grabbed the attention of Sanjay Kapoor who is as hilarious as his nephew Arjun Kapoor. He dropped a comment which read, ''The sea in Bali is not so blue.''

Malaika and Arjun recently made their relationship official. Malaika shared a romantic photo on Instagram on Arjun's birthday and wrote, ''Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always." In the photo, the couple can be seen holding each other's hand. For the actor's birthday celebration, the duo visited Maldives and then New York.

Arjun and Malaika often face unnecessary hate on social media for the age difference between them. Reacting to the same, Malaika, in an interview with Hindustan Times said, "I am often told on social media that I should dress according to my age. What does that mean? You wear what you feel comfortable in and it is your personal choice! You have a problem if I wear something that doesn’t suit your taste, you have a problem that I am divorced, you have a problem that I have found love again, you have a problem that my partner happens to be younger than me. It might not have crossed your mind, but I don’t really care about your problems. I am not here to please anybody, let alone nameless and faceless people on social media."