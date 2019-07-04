Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta spill the beans about their film One Day: Justice Delivered (LIVE)

Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta are all set to come together in the upcoming crime drama One Day: Justice Delivered. The lead duo is here with India TV and is spilling the beans about their characters and the movie which will hit the theaters on July 5. Interestingly, Esha Gupta has studied acting from Anupam Kher's institute. The actor revealed about their chemistry on the sets and how easy it was for them to dive deep into their characters. Anupam Kher revealed that Esha Gupta's conviction to act impressed him. The actress will be seen playing the role of a Haryanvi police inspector. the actress talked about how she had her command on the language. Check out the video here to know more about the film and the actors-