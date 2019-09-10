Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar thanks fans for showering all the love and wishes on birthday, watch video

On September 9, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar celebrated his 52nd birthday. Thanking his millions and millions of fans for showering him with love on his birthday, Akshay Kumar took to social media and posted 2 minutes and 44 seconds video. In the emotional video, Akshay is seen taking names of almost all his major fan clubs and thanking them for the good deeds they did on his birthday, be it celebrating it in an orphanage or arranging a screening of Mission Mangal.

"Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! No matter how many ever times I say it, it’s not enough for all the love and wishes showered upon me. Still tried my best to show my gratitude Thank you for making my day, each one of you", said Akshay Kumar while sharing the heartfelt video.

Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! No matter how many ever times I say it, it’s not enough for all the love and wishes showered upon me. Still tried my best to show my gratitude 🙏🙏 Thank you for making my day, each one of you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QFvsZc81nf — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 10, 2019

Bollywood's Khiladi celebrated his birthday with his beautiful wife Twinkle Khanna and kids-Aarav and Nitara.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar, who is basking in the success of Mission Mangal, announced a new film, titled Prithviraj earlier today. Akshay Kumar plays Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in the film, which will be directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. Prithviraj is only one of Akshay Kumar's four films slated for 2020 release - the other three are Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb and Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey.

