Here's how Sonu Sood reacted on a video of man worshipping him

Sonu Sood has emerged to be a messiah for many amid this coronavirus lockdown. The actor has been tirelessly working to send the migrant workers back to their homes. He has been getting amazing response from all over social media with people showering praises on him. Lately, a man who was able to meet his mother thanked Sonu for helping him out. Sharing a video in which he can be seen offering prayers and aarti to the actor, the man wrote on Twitter," जो मां से मिला दे वो भगवान होता है जो मां से मिला दे वो भगवान होता है सोनू सूद जैसा हर इन्सान भगवान नहीं होता है @SonuSood में तो आपको भगवान ही मानता हूं अपने मेरे सपनों को बचाया और मां से मिलाया#sonusood". Reacting to it, the actor asked the fan not to do so. "अरे भाई ऐसा मत कर माँ से कहना मेरे लिए भी रोज़ दुआ माँग ले। सब सही हो जाएगा।," he wrote

अरे भाई ऐसा मत कर 🙏 माँ से कहना मेरे लिए भी रोज़ दुआ माँग ले। सब सही हो जाएगा। https://t.co/raG8yQND3K — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 2, 2020

On Monday, the actor was spotted at 2 AM at the Thane Railway station, bidding adieu to over 1000 migrants who started their journey to UP and Bihar via multiple trains. According to TOI, Sonu arranged essentials for the travelling migrants, including meal kits and sanitisers, to assure a safe and comfortable journey.

Real-life hero #SonuSood bids goodbye to over 1000 migrant workers travelling to UP and Bihar.@SonuSood pic.twitter.com/lCkUAjzMMO — IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) June 1, 2020

Earlier, Sonu arranged multiple buses for people stranded in Mumbai to move them back to where they belong.

On last Friday, Sonu Sood airlifted over 170 Odia girls stuck in Kerala. Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik tweeted about Sonu's initiative of airlifting the Odia girls. "Sonu SoodJi, you are helping the Odia girls to return safely from Kerala is commendable. Kudos to your noble efforts. It's incredible to see how you are helping the needy reach their homes safely. More strength to you," Patnaik tweeted.

"I feel it is my duty to help the migrants, the heartbeats of our country. We have seen migrants walking on the highways with their families and kids. We just can't sit in the AC and tweet and show our concern till we don't go on the roads, till we don't become one of them. Otherwise they will not have the trust that there is someone standing there for them. So I have been coordinating for their travels, for permissions from different states," Sonu Sood had told IANS.

