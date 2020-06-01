Ranveer Singh feels wife Deepika Padukone's picture with Ranbir Kapoor is 'cuuuute'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DEEPIKA Karan Johar, who produced the movie, also shared beautiful memories of YJHD.

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to celebrate the seventh anniversary of her 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Sharing two pictures with her ex-boyfriend and co-actor Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika wrote, "Our very first look test...‘Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain...Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge’-Naina Talwar.” For those who haven't watched the film yet, it is a quote from the movie itself and Deepika plays the character of Naina Talwar. The actress sent the internet into nostalgia with these two super adorable pictures of Naina and Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor). While everyone started gushing over their chemistry in the film, Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh also couldn't help but comment on the post.“Cuuuute,” he wrote in the comments section and we absolutely agree with Ranveer.

Karan Johar, who produced the movie, also shared beautiful memories of YJHD. “It’s been 7 whole years since this gang of friends came into our lives & taught us all about friendship and love. A movie still so relevant for all generations!!” he wrote.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani also featured Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in important roles. The movie was one of the most highest-earning Bollywood films of 2013.

A few days back, Deepika delighted her Insta fam with by giving them a sneak peek into her family WhatsApp group conversation. In the screenshot shared by her on social media, everyone is praising Ranveer's latest interview. In the chat screenshot, Deepika's "Amma" Ujjala Padukone showers praise on Ranveer saying "Very interesting interview. Enjoyed every minute,". Ranveer says thanks to his mother-in-law. Deepika's "Pappa" Prakash Padukone also applauded Ranveer. "Very candid and informative. Very well-spoken," he wrote. Meanwhile, Ranveer's dad Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani wrote, "Lively interview.. happy and fun." Ranveer's replied to them saying, "Oh good. Great. Whew. Nice to have this feedback." In this conversation, what grabbed everyone's eyeballs is Ranveer's name on Deepika's phone. The actress has saved her husband's name in her phone contact as 'handsome'. Well, there couldn't be a better name for Ranveer.

“And this is how we roll... Whenever anyone in the family has a big day, the rest of us tune in. Like in the case above. Everyone appreciated an interview my husband did recently. Similarly, there are times when we get pulled up or get given feedback on what we could have done differently or better. And that to us is the most valuable,” Deepika captioned her post.

