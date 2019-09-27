Priyanka, Farhan reinstate our faith in love as Moose and Panda | Watch The Sky Is Pink BTS video

The Sky Is Pink BTS video

Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink is all about love and struggles of Aditi and Niren Chaudhary. As the team of The Sky Is Pink is busy in the promotional activities, makers have released a BTS video in which we get a glimpse of Farhan and Priyanka's camaraderie. Farhan as Panda and Priyanka as Moose have already won our hearts in the trailer and now with this BTS video, our excitement has only escalated.

Sharing the video, PeeCee wrote, ''Playing Moose and Panda was as much fun on screen as it was off screen.... watching this behind the scenes reminded me just how much! #TheSkyIsPink in cinemas Oct 11''.

In the BTS video, Farhan and Priyanka are seen at their candid best. From pulling each other's leg to lighting the sets with their crackling laughter, Farhan and Priyanka's presence is undoubtedly the USP of the movie. PeeCee and Farhan can be seen going goofy and dancing together on the terrace. However, the BTS video is not only about their smiles but also sorrow and pain that made them stronger as a couple.

Director Shonali Bose believes that Aditi Chaudhary's character is quite inspiring and calls her tigress. On the other hand, Panda or Niren is caring and calm. They are opposite but as a couple, they share an amazing chemistry. According to Bose, the duo found humour and romance even during their difficult times.

The Sky Is Pink is about a story about an ordinary couple being extraordinary.

Aisha Chaudhary, played by Zaira Wasim in the film is the narrator of the film. For unversed, Aisha was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. She later became a motivational speaker and also wrote a book, My Little Epiphanies. The Sky Is Pink was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13. The movie will hit the silver screens on October 11.

On a related note, The Sky Is Pink marks comeback of Priyanka after a sabbatical of almost three years. The movie has been co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.