Pagalpanti: John Abraham, Ileana recreate Salman Khan and Kajol's Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya song

Image Source : TWITTER Pagalpanti: John Abraham, Ileana recreate Salman Khan, Kajol's Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya song

Actress Ileana D'Cruz was nervous about recreating the popular Salman Khan and Kajol song "Tum par hum hai atke yaara", from 1998 superhit "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya". Therecreated song was filmed on Ileana and her co-star John Abraham for the upcoming comedy, "Pagalpanti".

"Recreating a classic is always met with a certain kind of expectation, and I was definitely nervous. But shooting with Ganesh Acharya (who also choreographed the original) made it so much easier," Ileana said, adding: "He (Acharya) made the entire song so much fun that John and I were completely relaxed during the shoot. We had a blast."

The song has recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, penned by Sabbir Ahmed, and sung by Mika and Neha Kakkar. It has been shot in London.

Added John: "This song is one of my favourites and I thoroughly enjoyed dancing to it."

"Pagalpanti" director Anees Bazmee said that the song will bring back the magic "that Salman and Kajol" had created.

"I love it how John has performed in this song and I feel there should be more such songs with him in it as the audience will love it. It's a definite add on to the movie and the young generation will love this when they dance to it in the clubs," he added.

"Pagalpanti", also starring Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla, will release on November 22.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak's Panorama Studios and co-produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.

