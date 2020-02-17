Image Source : TWITTER Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 3: Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama dips further, earns around Rs 27 crore

Imtiaz Ali's directorial film Love Aaj Kal stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. The film is set in 1990 and 2020 and tells about how the concept of love has changed over the years. In the film, Kartik Aryan has played dual roles. Love Aaj Kal released on Valentine's Day amid much expectations but the box office numbers suggest the romantic drama is not a popular film among the masses.

On Day 1, Love Aaj Kal earned an impressive Rs 12.40 crore and declined to Rs 8.01 crore on its second day. The third day collection of the film stands at around Rs 6 crore to 6.5 crore, taking the overall numbers to around Rs 27 crore, suggest Box Office India report. "The Sunday growth would not have been much even if the film was liked by the target audience so flat collections were pretty much on the cards considering the huge drop on Saturday", the report said.

Read our Love Aaj Kal Movie Review here

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#LoveAajKal dips on Day 2... Shocking part is, the decline has come at metros/multiplexes, which is its target audience... Weak at Tier-2 cities as well as mass circuits... Needs a miracle to salvage the show on Day 3... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr. Total: ₹ 20.41 cr. #India biz".

#LoveAajKal dips on Day 2... Shocking part is, the decline has come at metros/multiplexes, which is its target audience... Weak at Tier-2 cities as well as mass circuits... Needs a miracle to salvage the show on Day 3... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr. Total: ₹ 20.41 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2020

The film marks Arushi Sharma's Bollywood debut and was one of the most-awaited releases of the year. However, the film failed to impress critics. Love Aaj Kal is a remake of the 2009 film that goes by the same name, starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Love Aaj Kal trailer

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page