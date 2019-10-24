Housefull 4: Star Cast, Trailer, Release Date, Box Office, Where to Watch, Download and Book Ticket Online

Housefull 4 is the Bollywood’s much-awaited comedy drama that will hit the screens on October 25. The film is undoubtedly Akshay Kumar’s gift for his fans as he is back in a comic role after portraying back to back nationalistic roles like in Gold, Kesari and Mission Mangal. Housefull 4 is a multi-starrer film and has been in the limelight ever since it was announced. It was also surrounded by the #MeToo controversy last year when directed Sajid Khan was accused of sexual harassment. Filmmaker Farhad Samji took over the project after Sajid was asked to step down. While the fans are already excited about the film, the trailer has made it even more difficult for the viewers to wait till Friday for the film to hit the screens.
What is Housefull 4 Release Date?
October 25th, 2019
Who is the Director of Housefull 4?
Farhad Samji
Who are the producers of Housefull 4 movie?
Sajid Nadiadwala
Who are the writers of Housefull 4 movie?
Sajid Nadiadwala, Tasha Bhanbra, Sara Bodinar, Sparsh Khetarpal and Sajid Khan
What is the star cast of Housefull 4 movie?
Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Boman Irani, Rana Daggubati
Who are the Music Directors Housefull 4 movie?
Guru Randhawa
Housefull 4 Synopsis
As per Wikipedia, Housefull 4 is a 2019 film that deals with reincarnation comedy. The film tells the story of six characters who are parted away due to evil conspiracy in 1419. They are born again in 2019, after 600 years in London and their lives clash in a humourous way. In their current birth, each character is marrying the wrong person which evokes humour. History repeats itself and they all land up again in Sitamgarh.
What is the cost of Housefull 4 movie?
Budget INR 75 crores
How Can I See Housefull 4 Movie Trailer?
You can watch Housefull 4 movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called Fox Star Hindi.
Where to download Housefull 4 movie?
You can download the movie from YouTube or from the paid subscriptions of Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix.
Where can I watch the Housefull 4 full movie?
You can purchase the subscription of Amazon Prime or Netflix to watch Housefull 4 movie a couple of weeks after its release.
Where to book Housefull 4 movie tickets?
You can book the Housefull 4 movie tickets on bookmyshow. If you book through Amazon Pay, you will get a cashback of Rs 125 in your Amazon wallet.
Where can I check the review of Housefull 4 movie online?
You can check the latest updates and live coverage on Housefull 4 review on the link given below.
https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/movie-review
Housefull 4 HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers
Housefull 4 Songs
