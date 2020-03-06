Friday Release: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi 3 all set to spread magic in theaters today

Tiger Shroff's much-awaited action-thriller film Baaghi 3 has finally hit the theatres today on Friday ie March 6. The film which happens to be the sequel to Baagi and Baaghi 2 has created quite a buzz just after its trailer release. The film directed by Ahmed Khan, bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande. The story this time is based on two brothers Ronnie and Vikram who share an unbreakable bond. The franchise promises an extravaganza where Ronnie this time, is up against a nation to fight his biggest battle!

Talking about the box office prediction of the film, trade analyst Girish Johar believes Baaghi 3 is expected to earn over Rs 22 crore at the box office on its opening day. Since the film is loaded with action-packed scenes and thrilling car chases, it will reach a wider audience.

Borders mean nothing for Ronnie. He will cross every one of them to save Vikram! Catch all the action in cinemas this Friday in #SajidNadiadwala's #Baaghi3.

Running on cars in a circular motion, challenging gravity and winning against it- this time, it has just gotten bigger and better. The trailer received an overwhelming response from the audience in just 24 hours of its release. Thanking fans, Tiger wrote, "Blessed to have your love. Thank you, everyone, for appreciating our small effort love always."

