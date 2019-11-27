Commando 3: Vidyut Jammwal's introductory scene out

Vidyut Jammwal's Commando 3 release on November 29

Vidyut Jammwal's Commando series is back with the third film of the series. The team of Commando 3 is prepping up for the release of the film and has been busy promoting their film. Now, The makers of "Commando 3" have released Vidyut Jammwal's introductory scene from the movie, and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah says it's a bold step and a big gamble. "It is a gamble but it's our belief that after watching this clip audience will be compelled to see the film. Fingers crossed," Shah said.

The makers on Wednesday came out with Vidyut's five-minute introductory video from the movie which was shared on various social media platforms. "Innovation is the key to reach out today to the audience, we have decided to take a bold step to put out a 5-minute clip of the film as it is. Shah added

In the five-minute video that has been shared, Vidyut Jammwal is seen performing his trademark action as he saves a girl from eve-teasers. The scene promises that the film is sure going to be an action-packed treat for the audiences just like the previous commando films.

After the protagonist's fight for love in the prequel and his quest to expose the black money racket in India in the sequel, the third film, directed by Aditya Datt, is about bringing the nation together and the fight against terrorism.

The thriller also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, and Gulshan Devaiah. Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital in association with Sunshine Pictures, the Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production will release on November 29.

(With IANS inputs)