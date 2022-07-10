Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Box Office: Jug Jugg Jeeyo faces drop after Thor Love And Thunder release, Khuda Haafiz 2 remains steady

Box Office Report: Raj Mehta's family entertainer Jug Jugg Jeeyo ever since its release has been performing well at the box office. However, with the coming of two new films, its growth has come down. Yes, we are talking about the new releases-- Thor Love And Thunder and Khuda Hafiz 2. The film has still not collected Rs 100 crore and now with the two projects, there are slight chances that the same would take place. After two days, it is expected that Vidyut Jammwal starrer action-thriller will rake in ₹ 3.35 Cr India net. Meanwhile, the business of the Hollywood release will go back to the range of the first day ie 18.50 crore nett. Talking about Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu and Anil Kapoor's film, it can earn up to 1 cr range.

A report in BOI talking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo states, "There was a big drop on Friday so it did look like the first day would be the highest but now with Saturday at around day one numbers it is possible that Sunday would be the best day for the film. There is Eid also on Sunday which should make it a little better than the normal Sunday."

Further, it stated, "The collections of the film will be around 48 crore nett and it can get to around the 70 crore nett mark if the film benefits from Eid and gets some good growth on Sunday. The film looks like being a comfortable HIT at the box office in India."

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#JugJuggJeeyo is rock-steady, despite two new films reduced showcasing... Expect growth on [third] Sat and Sun... [Week 3] Fri 92 lacs. Total: ₹ 74.63 cr. #India biz."

Coming to Thor Love And Thunder, it "got back on track as it shows huge growth on Saturday which could be around 55-60% depending on the where the final numbers settle. The Saturday business of the film will go back up to the range of the first day which was 18.50 crore nett."

Ramesh Bala shared the collections and wrote, "#ThorLoveAndThunder India Box office: Gross: Thursday - $3 Million Friday - $1.8 Million Total - $4.8 Million."

The film saw not one but two Thors, as the actor Natalie Portman will be portraying the role of mighty Thor in the film alongside Hemsworth for the first time. The film also stars Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, and Chris Pratt among others in prominent roles.

Coming back to Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II - Agni Pariksha, it features Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Sheeba Chaddha, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Rajesh Tailang. It is is helmed by Faruk Kabir.