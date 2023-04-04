Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's action film maintains a steady pace

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 5

Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn impressed everyone with his powerful onscreen presence in his recently released actioner Bholaa. Also starring Tabu, the film was released in theatres on March 30. After a decent weekend, Bholaa's box office collection is trying to maintain a decent pace at ticket windows. Directed by Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Amala Paul and Deepak Dobriyal. In the film, Tabu has tried her hand on hard core action and has even performed her action sequences herself. The film is getting a boost in evening collection in many states.

Bholaa Box Office Report

The five-day collections of the film are now Rs 44-44.50 crore nett and it should get a little boost on Tuesday as well. According to Box Office India, "Bholaa has held up well on Monday as its looking a drop of around 35% from Friday and should collect in the 4-4.50 crore nett range. The film is getting a boost in evening collection in many states due to there being apart holiday on Tuesday. Even allowing for this the hold is on the correct side of 50% on real value so it should continue to collect till Eid.

The five day collections of the film are now 44-44.50 crore nett and it should get a little boost on Tuesday as well. Its not going to be a big boost as the holiday is not everywhere but it could be enough to take the film to 50 crore nett in six days and then it will be about finding a level on Wednesday."

As per the report, Bholaa is largely getting affected by the Ramadan month and some circuits are much lower than expected.

About Bhola

Bholaa is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil movie 'Kaithi' which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In the film, Ajay Devgn plays a hero who will shake up each one of the villains beyond imagination. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise." The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

In the film, Tabu has tried her hand on hard core action and has even performed her action sequences herself. The audience has been in the awe of the gripping visuals in the film. Bholaa marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after U, Me aur Hum in 2008, Shivaay in 2016, and Runway 34 in 2022. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar and Gajraj Rao in supporting roles.

