Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare Out: Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya ruin our childhood with this rehashed version

Pati, Patni Aur Woh's Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare Out

Pati, Patni Aur Woh makers have released the second song of the film and its a sheer disappointment. Relying on yet rehashed version of a hit track, Pati, Patni Aur Woh makers have assured Bollywood lovers that they shouldn't expect any original track from this film. Titled Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare, the track has been sung by Mika Singh, Tulsi Kumar and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics are by Shabbir Ahmed. For those who haven't lived the golden era of the 90s, Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare is a chartbuster song from 1998 movie directed by Harmesh Malhotra. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Jaspinder Narula with lyrics penned by Sameer, Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare was picturised on Govinda and Raveena Tandon. The music was composed by Anand Milind. Later, Harmesh also directed a movie titled Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare in 2002.

In case you have not been lucky enough to come across this hit track anywhere- be it parties or weddings, here you go:

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie is slated to release on December 6. The makers have ruined one of the favourite tracks of our childhood and we just hope the film doesn't let us down.