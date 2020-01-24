Image Source : TWITTER Abhishek Bachchan starts shooting for Bob Biswas in Kolkata

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in the 2018 film Manmarziyan, is all set to play the role of a popular fictional character Bob Biswas from the 2012 Indian thriller film Kahaani. Now, the actor has started the shooting for the film in Kolkata. Bob Biswas is a poker-faced contract killer. The character spawned dedicated social media pages, memes and is a favourite with Bollywood pop culture enthusiasts who associate him till date with his trademark line "Nomoshkar, ek minute".

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan shared signature Bob Biswas accessories which include square-framed glasses and a worn-out Motorola phone today. Have a look:

Reportedly, Chitrangda Singh is also going to join the cast of the movie. he will be paired opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the psycho-thriller, the reports suggest.

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production will produce a spin-off film featuring Bob Biswas as the central character.

Announcing the news, SRK took to social media and wrote: "Bob Biswas is coming to 'kill it!' Happy to associate with Bound Script Production to bring Bob Biswas."

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan and is currently shooting for The Big Bull, directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn. Sujoy Ghosh's last film outing was Badla, starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan.

