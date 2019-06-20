WATCH: Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman’s performance on brother Rajeev Sen's engagement will win your hearts 

The internet these days is filled with wedding ceremony pictures of Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen who tied the knot with TV actress Charu Asopa recently. The ceremony took place on June 16 in Goa and was attended by close friends and relatives. Even though the wedding was an intimate affair, the actress has been sharing inside pictures from the events on her social media account. Yet again she shared a video with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl that captured the attention of her fans.
The couple in the video can be seen dancing their hearts out on the Bollywood song Nachde Ne Saare from the movie Baar Baar Dekho. Sush looked ethereal as she wore a beautiful green lehenga. The Biwi No. 1 actress shared the video on her Instagram account and captioned it as, "#sangeet.. And then came #dhamaal This was a VERY Private wedding with immediate families & only a few close friends from both sides, so there was no question of anyone being an audience, EVERYONE had to dance!! We made sure of it (sic)"
Not just her video, she even shared a video of the newlywed couple Rajeev and Charu and captioned the same as, "Uffff how beautiful are these two @asopacharu @rajeevsen9 we couldn't take our eyes off them!! ??????And my sister in law, Charu owned the night with her solo performance sooooooo soooooo graceful & BEAUTIFUL!! (sic)"
Meanwhile, have a look at some of the other pictures and videos from the intimate wedding ceremony of Sushmita’s brother.
Talking about her boyfriend, Sushmita, once in an interview, she gave to Rajeev Masand said, "It's a very very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn't check direct messages because I wasn't sure if you check it you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was."
Coming back to the viral video of Sushmita and Rohman, the chemistry between the couple looked so intense that not just the guests of the wedding but her fans too couldn’t keep their eyes off from them.