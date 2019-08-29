Image Source : TWITTER Taapsee Pannu's look for upcoming film gets all the attention, see intriguing pictures

Taapsee Pannu needs no introduction whatsoever. In the first half of 2019 alone, she had films like Badla, Game Over and Mission Mangal under her belt. She also has path-breaking films like Tadka and Saand Ki Aankh in her kitty. Taapsee Pannu, who made her acting debut with Tamil and Telugu films, has established herself in the Hindi film industry as well. Taapsee won much acclaim for her performance in Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Pink'. She also impressed fans with her superb performance in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Naam Shabana'. The versatile diva Taapsee proved her niche by showcasing her acting talent in Varun Dhawan starrer 'Judwaa 2'.She portrayed her best acting skills in 'Baby', 'The Ghazi Attack', 'Soorma', 'Daruvu', 'Veera' and 'Doubles' and others.

Now, the actress is all set to wow the audience in another untitled film by RSVP, Her first look or the film is now out, which has got everyone talking.

After giving one of the biggest hits of the year in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', RSVP is now gearing up for the upcoming film which is an untitled starring Taapsee Pannu.

After sharing the small-small glimpses of the look of the upcoming film of RSVP finally, unveils that the actress Taapsee Pannu is going to star in the film. In one of the posts, RSVP unveils the character's name that is, Rashmi.

While the makers were posting about the same, alongside the lead actress Taapsee Pannu also shared the same glimpses and finally unveiled the face of the character. All the glimpses have built enough intrigue around the look of Taapsee's bohemian character.

Sharing the recent post makers described, "She broke through the shackles of traditions to fulfill her dreams".

