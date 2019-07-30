Image Source : TWITTER Sahoo Enni Soni song teaser: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry will make your heart skip a beat

Baahuali fame Prabhas is all set to romance Shraddha Kapoor in upcoming film Sahoo, The makers recently dropped the teaser of the new dsong Enni Sonni which will release on August 2. The song is being released in four languages – Hindi/Punjabi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. In the 0:36 seconds teaser, Prabhas and Shraddha tease each other with their killer looks. They then get cozy and dance on a bridge.

Guru Randhawa has ‘sung in all formats and composed the song for all languages and written the Bollywood version.’ He took to his Twitter handle to share the news and captioned it, “#ENNISONI from #Saaho will be released in 5 languages. Hindi/Punjabi Bollywood version, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu. I have sung in all formats and composed the song for all languages and written the Bollywood version. Female singer is @TulsikumarTK. @TSeries.”

Recently, the makers dropped an intriguing action poster from the film which features Prabhas and Shraddha in their badass avatars. In one side of the poster can be seen Shraddha and Prabhas fighting enemies with their guns and on the other, a group of armed men trying to fight the lead actors.

Prabhas, who has been keeping his fans updated with everything related to the film, shared the new poster on Instagram and captioned it, “Hi Darlings! Hope you liked this action poster.. #Saahocoming on 30th August !#SaahoOnAugust30.”

The film offers a variety of spine-chilling action sequences, starting from Baahubali actor Prabhas standing at the edge of a tall building and firing bullets to performing stunts on the road on a speeding bike, which will surely keep the audiences glued to their seats.

Actors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday will be seen in never-before-seen avatars. Shraddha and Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Saaho.

The film is being shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated release on August 30.

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click Here for Trending News

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page