Thursday, August 01, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Mithun Chakraborty's youngest son Namashi to debut in Rajkumar Santoshi's next

Mithun Chakraborty's youngest son Namashi to debut in Rajkumar Santoshi's next

Mithun Chakraborty's elder son Mahaakshay Chakraborty had tried his luck in Bollywood, after making his debut with "Jimmy" in 2008. Namashi steps into Bollywood eleven years later. The release date of 'Bad boy' is yet to be announced.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 01, 2019 16:02 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

Mithun Chakraborty's youngest son Namashi to debut in Rajkumar Santoshi's next 

Mithun Chakraborty's youngest son Namashi has wrapped up the shoot of his debut film, Rajkumar Santoshi's romantic comedy, "Bad boy". "Bad Boy" also marks the debut of producer Sajid Qureshi's daughter Amrin opposite Namashi. The film reportedly belongs to the genre of Santoshi's previous romo-coms "Phata Poster Nikhla Hero" and "Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani".

"Bad Boy", which was completed in just 60 days, has been shot mostly in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The makers are now planning to shoot a few songs abroad. 

View this post on Instagram

I Love L.A. And also my hair after the trim!

A post shared by Namashi Chakraborty (@namashic) on

"It was a very challenging shoot but Rajkumar completed filming the movie in just 60 days, much ahead of schedule. We just have to shoot the songs now and after that we will be ready to start post-production," producer Sajid Qureshi said. 

Mithun's elder son Mahaakshay Chakraborty had tried his luck in Bollywood, after making his debut with "Jimmy" in 2008. Namashi steps into Bollywood eleven years later. The release date of 'Bad boy' is yet to be announced.

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryLatest Bollywood News August 1: Meena Kumari birthday, Saaho and Chhichhore to clash on August 30 Next StoryTV actress Abigail Pande and Aashka Goradia topless yoga photos set internet on fire. Pictures inside  