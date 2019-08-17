Karan Johar reveals his dream cast for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reboot

Karan Johar has no plans to work for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reboot, but if it ever happens that the filmmaker already has the ensemble cast in his mind. The director feels Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor would be the perfect fit for the reboot of the iconic film.

"On my wishlist would be Ranveer Singh as Rahul. He has that mad intensity as Shah Rukh Khan. Alia Bhatt as Anjali. She has the spunk and Janhvi Kapoor as Tina because she has the poise and balance of the part," said Johar, during an audience interaction at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Released in 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai narrated love story of three friends - Rahul Khanna (Shah Rukh), Tina (Rani Mukerji) and Anjali (Kajol). It also featured Salman Khan in a special role. The film's ever-green dialogues and music still holds a special place in the hearts of Bollywood lovers.

Going down the memory lane, KJo said, "I was ecstatic to meet SRK. Kajol and he had promised that they would work my first film. So, I remember going to meet him and I had no script, and just had a scene in my mind, which I narrated to him. He bought into my bullsh*t! I told him if you like this one scene then I will narrate the entire film to you, which was completely a lie... Tabu, Urmila (Urmila Matondkar), Aishwarya (Aishwarya Rai) turned me down, and Ash was the only one who was polite to call me back. It took months to cast for Rani's part after Aditya Chopra recommended her."

On the professional front, Karan Johar whose last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil failed to impress the audience is planning to venture into period drama. The director's next project titled Takht features Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor among others.

(With IANS inputs)