Shraddha Kapoor announces Sahoo teaser release date with fiery, new poster. Check it out

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saaho's teaser launch on 13th July and film on Independence day, 2019

Saaho which is directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creation and T-Series is set to launch their teaser this Thursday (June 13, 2019). The film stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and others in supporting role. Shraddha recently took it on her Instagram and declared the release date of the teaser which was much awaited by the audience.

Prabhas has been all over the Bollywood since 2015 after Baahubali was released and later in 2017 when Baahubali 2 had a deafening opening and gathered everyone’s attention. Prabhas is back with a bang after almost a couple of years. The previous movie under the direction of Sujeeth was Run Raja Run which bagged great response from the audience as well as critics.

Saaho acclaims to be a fantasy-mystery story and is the second movie under Sujeeth’s production also Shraddha marks her Tollywood debut with it. Shraddha Kapoor’s previous film Stree also earned a great amount in the box office and was loved by the critics.

Earlier, the makers released the two videos titled Shades of Saaho Chapter 1 and Shades of Saaho Chapter 1 on Prabhas's and Shraddha Kapoor's birthday respectively.

Apart from Shraddha and Prabhas, Saaho also has an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma, amongst others.

It has music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Director of photography Madhie has lent his creativity to the film, with veteran Sreekar Prasad as the editor and Sabu Cyril as the production designer.

A UV Creations production, the film will be presented by T-Series and its Hindi distribution is being taken care of by AA Films.

Saaho will hit the screens on Independence Day, August 2019.