Punjab elections: 'Did Sidhu open his business or liquor store? My Punjab model is one to change lives'

Ahead of the announcement of the CM face for the Punjab Assembly polls by the Congress, party’s state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said his model of state is one which will change lives of children, youth and emphasised that only 60 MLAs will elect the Chief Minister.

Addressing a presser in Amritsar, Sidhu said, "Today Punjab has to decide a major thing, CM will be elected if there are 60 MLAs. Nobody is talking about 60 MLAs. Nobody is talking about the roadmap for a govt to be formed."

"Did Navjot Singh Sidhu deviate from politics of issues? Did Sidhu deviate from policies? Did Sidhu deviate from budgetary allocations? Did Sidhu open his business or liquor store?... My Punjab model is one to change lives of children, youth &people of the state," he added.

On Thursday, the party state chief had also said that "people at the top" want a weak chief minister.

Sidhu's remark came at a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to announce the name of his party's chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab polls on Sunday in Ludhiana.

For the last several weeks, both Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu have directly or indirectly made a case for themselves to be declared as the party's nominee for the top post.

