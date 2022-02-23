Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: My father, grandmother were killed, we've faced the brunt of terrorism

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a roadshow in UP's Moradabad.

Highlights Priyanka Gandhi clarifies over her 'terrorism is irrelevant issue' remark

PM Modi, Yogi raking up terrorism to divert attention from real issues, she says

Unemployment, price rise, crime against women are real issues in UP, says Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi Interview: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has sought to clarify over her remark that terrorism is an 'irrelevant issue' as far as Uttar Pradesh assembly election is concerned. In an exclusive interview with India TV, Priyanka Gandhi said the issue of terrorism was being raised in poll season deliberately by BJP to divert attention from relevant issues like unemployment, price rise etc.

"I, my family understand what terrorism means. My father was killed by terrorists, my grand mother was killed too. We know what terrorism is, but these parties tend to raise the issue of terrorism only to trigger people's emotions during elections," the Congress general secretary said.

Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: Congress in Uttar Pradesh weakened due to contesting elections in alliance

"General public is struggling with issues like joblessness, price rise, crime against women why don't they talk about these, because they haven't done anything to address these issues," Priyanka Gandhi added.

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE

Priyanka Gandhi has been facing backlash from the BJP following her statement over terrorism. Addressing an election rally in Pilibhit on Union Home Minister Amit Shah had hit out at her. "Priyanka Gandhi says that she has no time for stupid things like terrorism," Amit Shah said.

UP election 2022: Why fourth phase is crucial for BJP

"Even he (PM Modi) knows that it's not true. He is saying all this only because of polls. Why is there unemployment in UP when many government posts are lying vacant? He should talk only on relevant issues," Priyanka Gandhi had said earlier responding to PM Modi's accusation that Opposition parties were sympathetic towards terrorists.