Himachal Pradesh election: Can Nagrota Assembly Constituency Election be again BJP's favourite seat?

Nagrota Assembly Election 2022 : Nagrota which falls under the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency has been under the BJP rule for the last five years. This year the direct fight for the constituency is between Raghubir Singh Bali from Congress and BJP's Arun Kumar Mehra.

In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Arun Kumar of BJP won the seat by defeating G S Bali of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 1000 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kishan Kapoor won from Kangra Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 477623 votes by defeating Pawan Kajal of the Indian National Congress.

Polling in Nagrota will be held on November 12, 2022 while the counting of votes will be held on December 8, 2022.