Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Will new candidate Deepraj Kapoor work for BJP in Karsog

Karsog is an assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh. In 2017, this constituency was won by the BJP. Karsog under Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. The BJP this time has decided to field Deepraj Kapoor rather than repeating the candidate.

In 2017, Hira Lal of the BJP won the seat by defeating Mansa Ram of the Congress with a margin of 4830 votes.

Hilly state's Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is riding high on the wave of a 'double-engine' government with a reference to the BJP being in power both in Himachal Pradesh and at the Centre.

