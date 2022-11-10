Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Will new candidate Deepraj Kapoor work for BJP in Karsog?

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Will new candidate Deepraj Kapoor work for BJP in Karsog?

The BJP this time has decided to field Deepraj Kapoor rather than repeating the candidate.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published on: November 10, 2022 17:51 IST
Himachal Pradesh elections
Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Will new candidate Deepraj Kapoor work for BJP in Karsog

Karsog is an assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh. In 2017, this constituency was won by the BJP. Karsog under Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. The BJP this time has decided to field Deepraj Kapoor rather than repeating the candidate.

In 2017, Hira Lal of the BJP won the seat by defeating Mansa Ram of the Congress with a margin of 4830 votes. 

Hilly state's Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is riding high on the wave of a 'double-engine' government with a reference to the BJP being in power both in Himachal Pradesh and at the Centre.

Full coverage of Himachal Pradesh elections

Slug /URL:

Karsog assembly constituency himachal pradesh election 2022 details history voting dates results mla population
 
Meta Title
Karsog Assembly Constituency Himachal Pradesh Details, History, MLA, Population, Voting Dates & Election Results
 
Meta Description
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Read the Latest News and Updates about Karsog Assembly Constituency Himachal Pradesh Details, Previous History, Voting Dates, MLA, Polling & Results Live Updates at India TV
 
Meta Keywords
Karsog, Karsog Himachal Election 2022,  Karsog Assembly Constituency, Karsog Constituency Results, Karsog Election Results 2022, Karsog Election Candidates 2022, Karsog Caste Wise Population, Karsog Voting Dates, Karsog MLA, Karsog Polling, Karsog Election Date, Karsog Himachal Results, Karsog HP Results 2022, Karsog HP Election Results 2022, Karsog Himachal Pradesh Results

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News