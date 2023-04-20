Karnataka elections: BJP slams Congress for appointing 'Atiq praiser' Imran Pratapgarhi as star campaigner

Follow us on Image Source : IMRAN PRATAPGARHI (TWITTER) Entry of Atiq Ahmed's supporter in Karnataka fumes politics, BJP slams Congress for appointing 'anti-national'

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: The politics in Karnataka has taken a dramatic turn with the inclusion of Rajya Sabha member Imran Pratapgarhi in the list of 40-star campaigners of the Congress. Ahead of the polls in the state, BJP took strong exception to Pratapgarhi calling him an "anti-national". Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday alleged that Imran Pratapgarhi has a connection with notorious gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf who were killed in Prayagraj.

She further alleged that Imran used to call the gangster brothers and Congress has now introduced him (Imran Pratapgarhi) as a star campaigner. Karandlaje also accused Congress of supporting criminals and anti-nationals. "Gangster Atiq Ahmed & Ashraf were his (Imran Pratapgarhi) friends. Imran used to call them brothers... Congress has kept him on the list of star campaigners for Karnataka polls, which shows Congress is in support of criminals and anti-nationals," said Shobha Karandlaje.

What is the connection between Atiq Amhed and Congress?

"The person who should have been arrested for standing in support of Atiq, has become the star campaigner. What is the relation between Atiq Ahmed and Congress?" the minister sought to know.

Karandlaje alleged that Pratapgarhi used to call Ahmed his "guru"

She alleged that Pratapgarhi is a close friend of Ahmed and used to call the latter as his "guru" and brother. The MP used to write poetry in praise of Ahmed, who used to take part in 'mushairas' (a gathering at which Urdu poetry is read), Karandlaje said.

"Despite knowing that Imran Pratapgarhi was involved in 'anti-national activities', you (Congress) send him to the Rajya Sabha and appoint him as Karnataka's star campaigner," she said, lashing out at the opposition party, which released its list of star campaigners on Wednesday.

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 schedule

The ruling BJP is fighting the Assembly polls against its principal rival Congress while the JD(S) is also an important player in the state. Karnataka will vote in a single phase on May 10 and the results are scheduled to be out on May 13.

