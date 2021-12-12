Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'Where were Cong, SP, BSP when UP suffered from Covid?' asks Yogi during rally in Etah

Highlights Ahead of UP Polls, Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Etah.

JP Nadda also addressed the rally and attacked the opposition.

Yogi asked where was the opposition when UP was battling with Covid-19.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday addressed a rally in Etah ahead of upcoming assembly elections in the state slated for 2022. During his address, Adityanath attacked the opposition several times. He praised how the state government handled the Covid-19 situation in the state, and asked where the opposition was during the time.

He said, "Under the leadership of our PM, we successfully fought with coronavirus. I want to know where were the Congress party, BSP and SP when the state was suffering from covid".

He was addressing BJP booth presidents in Etah. Adityanath went on to claim that the BJP is capable of winning more than 325 assembly seats in the state if the party is strengthened at the booth level.

BJP President JP Nadda also addressed the rally in Etah. He again brought up the controversial statement regarding Mohammad Ali Jinnah made by SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav. "Hum 'ganna' ki baat karte hai woh 'Jinnah' ki baat karti hai. I feel bad to say that there are political parties in the country who compare the great Sardar Patel to Jinnah", he said.

Congress parallelly addressed another rally in Rajasthan, while Yogi and Nadda addressed BJP booth presidents in Etah.