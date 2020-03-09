AIADMK nominates 3 candidates for Rajya Sabha elections

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday announces the names of three candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

KP Munusamy, M Thambi Durai and GK Vasan of Tamil Maanila Congress are the nominees from AIADMK for RS polls.

Six will go to polls in Tamil Nadu, while seven seats in Maharashtra, five each in West Bengal and Bihar, four each in Odisha, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, three each in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Assam, two each in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Jharkhand and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya.

The elections to the 55 vacant seats will take place on March 26.

