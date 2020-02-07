Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Polls 2020: Arvind Kejriwal gets notice from Election Commission on the eve of voting.

Election Commission of India served a notice to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on the eve of the voting day on Friday. The notice has been served for violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The Election Commission has cracked the whip over a video he uploaded on his Twitter account. Voting for Delhi Legislative Assembly elections is due to take place on Saturday, February 8, 2019.

Notice to Arvind Kejriwal has been served in connection with a complaint filed against him by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 4, 2020. BJP, in its complaint with the Election Commission, has accused Arvind Kejriwal of causing tension between religious communities by uploading a video from his Twitter handle @ArvindKejriwal

The complaint refers to the video which the EC says was uploaded by Kejriwal at 9:55 pm on February 3, 2020.

