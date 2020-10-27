Chirag Paswan faces Opposition's fire for video shoot infront of his father's photo - WATCH

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB The purported video shows Chirag Paswan practising his lines for a video shoot as part of Bihar election campaign.

Bihar Election Latest News: Hours before the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan found himself surrounded by an unwanted controversy on Tuesday. A video has gone viral showing him shooting infront of his late father Ram Vilas Paswan's photo. The clip is apparently of a video shoot being done as part of election campaign.

"Arre bhai texture alag hota hai har kisi ke baal ka...,"Chirag is heard telling someone in the shooting crew.

"Azadi ke 75 saal baad bhi Bihar ko pichhda pradesh kaha jaata hai.. And I lost the plot," Chirag Paswan, who represents Jamui seat in Lok Sabha, says in the video.

The clip was tweeted by Pankhuri Pathak, who works for the social media team of the UP Congress. "This drama infront of photo of late father is shameful. It is because of such people that politics has earned a bad name. People should be aware of such people," Pathak said in her tweet while sharing the video.

स्वर्गीय पिता की तस्वीर के सामने श्रद्धांजलि देने की जगह चिराग पासवान का यह ड्रामा शर्मनाक है ।



ऐसे लोगों की वजह से राजनीति बदनाम है ।



जनता को जागरूक हो कर अपने बीच के जन प्रतिनिधि चुन ऐसे ड्रामेबाजों को राजनीति से बाहर करना होगा । pic.twitter.com/hO53tLXCVN — Pankhuri Pathak पंखुड़ी पाठक پنکھڑی (@pankhuripathak) October 27, 2020

LJP hits back

Chirag Paswan slammed Nitish Kumar, saying he didn't expect him to stoop to such level. "Don't know with what motive the clip is being spread. I need to prove I'm sad on my father's death? Didn't expect CM to do such low-level politics. He's scared he'll go to jail in my government.

Chirag Paswan told news agency ANI.

Soon after the video went viral, the LJP, in a series of tweets, slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that the video was shot for the party's manifesto launch.

"Nitish Kumarji knows that his party is going to lose Bihar election. This video was being shot for the party's manifesto, and has been leaked now on the directions of Nitish Kumar," LJP said, adding, "People of Bihar will give a befitting reply to him."

