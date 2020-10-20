Bihar election 2020: All eyes on PM Modi's social engineering as he hits campaign trail

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Bihar Assembly election 2020: PM Narendra Modi to address 12 rallies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is banking heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and his social engineering in the Bihar Assembly elections. As per the BJP's plan, PM Modi will address a dozen rallies in the state where polling will be held in three-phase in October-November.

Even before he hit the campaign trail, PM Modi has hinted that he will set his social engineering record straight to woo the youth who will play a key role in determining the outcome.

According to a recent survey, PM Modi's popularity is very high. His approval rating is around 78 per cent. Nearly 48 per cent of Indians believe that PM Modi has done a tremendous job in containing the spread of coronavirus and 30 per cent believe that the government's work is excellent.

According to an agency's recent opinion poll, the BJP is predicted to get 33.88% of the state's total vote share while the RJD will settle with 24.3 per cent. The JD(U), which is headed by CM Nitish Kumar, is predicted to get a 14.4 per cent vote share. The Congress and the LJP will bag 11.7% and 6.7% vote share, respectively.

With Nitish Kumar by its side, the BJP is confident that the alliance will return to power with a brute majority.

There is a high demand for PM Narendra Modi in Bihar and the BJP is planning extensively to ensure he reaches out to the people. As per the schedule, PM Modi's first rally will be held in Sasaram on October 23. He will address two more rallies in Gaya and Bhagalpur on the same day. The three prominent towns in the south Bihar will go to polls in the first phase on October 28. The Prime Minister will visit the state again on October 28. During his second visit, PM Modi will address rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, and Patna. On November 1, he will address the people of Chhapra, East Champaran, and Samastipur. The last three rallies will be held on November 3 in West Champaran, Saharsa, and Araria.

According to the BJP, PM Modi's speeches would be heard by people at 1200 venues covering all the 243 assembly seats. The party is selecting venues to accommodate maximum people. His one rally will cover 20 assembly segments. The party has booked 100 grounds in 20 assembly segments where arrangements have been made to air PM Modi's speech live.

According to reports, the BJP's Bihar unit had sent a request for 20 rallies to the party's leadership, but it was trimmed to 12 due to coronavirus outbreak.

The three-phase polling will be held between October 28 and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

