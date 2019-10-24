Nashik Central Constituency Result: BJP's Devayani Suhas Pharande hopes to retain seat

Image Source : INDIA TV Nashik Central Assembly Constituency Result 2019

One of the 288 Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra, Nashik holds a total of 148 candidates in fray this year, for the assembly elections. The Nashik Central constituency is currently held by Devayani Suhas Pharande of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who had bagged 38.3 percent of the votes in the last elections.

Nashik Central assembly constituency is represented by the MNS. Gite Vasantrao Nivrutti of MNS had defeated Dr. Bachchhav Shobha Dinesh of INC with a huge margin in the 2009 assembly elections, bagging a total of 62167 votes as against Dinesh's 30998 votes.

What are the major political parties in Nashik Central Assembly Constituency?

MNS, BJP and Congress are the major political parties in Nashik Central Assembly Constituency.

Who are the prominent candidates from Nashik Central Assembly Constituency?

Contestants from the Nashik Central Assembly Constituency include BJP’s Devayani Suhas Pharande and Congress' Shahu Sahadevrao Khaire.

Who is the present sitting MLA of Nashik Central Assembly Constituency?

Devayani Suhas Pharande from BJP is the present sitting MLA of Nashik Central Assembly Constituency.

List of winners and runners-up in the Nashik Central assembly elections so far

Year Constituency Winner Party Votes Runner Up Party Votes 2009 Nashik Central Gite Vasantrao Nivrutti MNS 62167 Dr. Bachchhav Shobha Dinesh Congress 30998 2014 Nashik Central Devayani Farande BJP 61548 Vasant Nivrutti Gite MNS 33276

Over a seat-sharing dispute, the BJP and Shiv Sena had separately contested the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections. The BJP had emerged victorious by winning 122 out of the 260 seats, while the Shiv Sena had won just 63 of the 282 seats.

The Shiv Sena came into an alliance with the BJP after the latter had formed a government in the state, in October 2014.

All assembly constituencies in Maharashtra had voted for a single-phase on October 21, 2019. The counting of votes is presently underway.