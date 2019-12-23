Daltonganj Constituency Result 2019 LIVE: BJP's Alok Kumar Chaurasiya leads with 25094 votes

Daltonganj Constituency result 2019

Daltonganj Constituency Result 2019 LIVE | Alok Kumar Chaurasiya of Bhartiya Janta Party has taken an early lead with 25094 votes while Congress's Krishna Nand Tripathi is currently trailing with 12770 votes.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, JVM's Alok Kumar Chaurasiya won in this seat by defeating the Congress candidate by a margin of 4347 votes which was 2.19 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency. JVM had a vote share of 29.78 per cent in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, Congress won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 4,233 votes which was 2.88 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency. Congress had a vote share of 29.6 per cent in 2009 in the seat.

A total of 15 candidates are in the fray to contest for the Daltonganj Assembly seat.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019, to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly. A total of 2,69,478 eligible electors voted for the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election, out of which 1,38,914 were male, 1,30,564 female.

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies AJSU party (5) and JVM(6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.