Chhatarpur Constituency Result 2019 LIVE: Counting of votes underway

Chhatarpur Constituency Result 2019 LIVE | The vote counting for Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 has begun and so is for Chhatarpur Constituency. We will keep updating you with the early trends of election results.

BJP's Pushpa Devi will contest election against RJD's candidate Vijay Kumar.

In 2014, BJP’s Radha Krishna Kishore had won the seat defeating his rival RJD’s Manoj Kumar by a margin of 5862 votes. A total of 12 candidates are in the fray for the Chhatarpur Assembly seat this time.

Chhatarpur is one of the five Vidhan Sabha constituencies of the Palamu district of Jharkhand and 81 constituencies.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019, to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly. A total of 2,69,478 eligible electors voted for the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election, out of which 1,38,914 were male, 1,30,564 female.

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies AJSU party (5) and JVM(6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.