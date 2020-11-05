UGC allows re-opening of universities, colleges on phases | Check guidelines

Image Source : OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION UGC guidelines on re-opening of colleges, universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday issued guidelines for the reopening of colleges and universities across India, outside containment zones. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted, "Universities and colleges can be opened outside the containment zones in a phased manner after consultation with the respective State/ UT governments."

Here are the guidelines that must be followed by faculty members, employees, students and visitors:

The physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed as far as feasible.

Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory.

Frequent handwashing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty. Use of alcohol-based hand

sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be done wherever feasible.

Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves the strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing of used tissues properly.

Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest.

Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App shall be advised wherever feasible.

The Universities and other educational institutions across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Government of India announced a countrywide lockdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

