NTA UPCET 2021 registration date extended, check details

The application process, which was scheduled to be closed on May 31, has now been extended till June 20. Apply at nta.ac.in

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 28, 2021 20:22 IST
Candidates can apply till June 20 
Image Source : PTI/ FILE

Candidates can apply till June 20 

NTA UPCET 2021: The National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the application process date for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021. The application process which was scheduled to be closed on May 31, has now been extended till June 20. 

Candidates who have not applied for the entrance exam, can do so through the website- nta.ac.in.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 15. The paper will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. It will be bi-lingual in nature- English and Hindi, while postgraduate papers will be in English only. 

The UPCET scores will be used for admission to various varsities- Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur. 

