NTA UPCET 2021 exam postponed, application deadline extended

NTA UPCET 2021 was held on June 15

NTA UPCET exam 2021: The National Testing Agency has postponed the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 15, but it has been deferred amid problems faced by the candidates during the submission of online application forms.

The application process has also been extended till May 31. Candidates can apply at nta.ac.in.

“With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to postpone the UPCET- 2021 exam scheduled on June 15 and also extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam till May 31,” the official notice mentioned.

The paper will consist of objective type multiple choice questions. It will be bi-lingual in nature- English and Hindi, while postgraduate papers will be in English only.

The UPCET scores will be used for admission to various varsities- Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur.

