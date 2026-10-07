'Outstanding leadership, led with vision': World leaders laud PM Narendra Modi on 25 years of public service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received congratulatory messages from leaders across the world on Wednesday as he completed 25 years at the helm of government, with several global leaders praising his political leadership and contribution to India's development. World leaders highlighted Modi's role in India's growth and his efforts to strengthen the country's position on the global stage.

PM Modi first took charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. He remained in the post until May 2014, when he became the Prime Minister of India. Since then, he has led the central government through three consecutive terms, completing 25 years as the head of a government.

'Outstanding political leadership': Japanese PM

Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi extended her greetings to PM Modi and praised his contribution to India's development and its standing in the international community.

In a post on X, Takaichi wrote, "Today, on the 25th anniversary of Prime Minister Modi's tenure as Chief Minister, I extend my heartfelt congratulations. For many years, you have dedicated yourself to the development of Indian society and the nation, and since 2001, you have demonstrated outstanding political leadership over a long period as Chief Minister. I express my deep respect for your achievements in advancing India's development and elevating its standing in the international community."

Avatar of our times: Bhutan PM

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay described PM Modi as an "avatar of Vishnu" and an "elder brother" while reflecting on his leadership and service.

"I thanked him for his support during my years in office. And I told him he would always be my elder brother—not merely because he was older, but because he treated me with the affection an elder brother reserves for a younger sibling," he wrote.

"Then I told him something else: I saw him as an avatar of Vishnu. In our part of the world, I explained, enlightened rulers have long been regarded as such," he added.

Dominica PM Roosevelt Skerrit appreciates friendship

Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit said, "I wish to express my appreciation for the friendship you have extended to Dominica and the generosity shown to our people. I value the bond between our nations and look forward to building on it in the years ahead"

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