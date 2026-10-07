Why did the RBI hike the repo rate after over three years? Here are the key reasons

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent, its first increase in over three years. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to raise the repo rate, the first such increase since Governor Sanjay Malhotra took office in December 2024. While the move was widely expected, the central bank sprang a surprise in shifting its stance towards "calibrated tightening", effectively ruling out a rate cut in the near term. "Rate cuts are off the table in the near term and policy action ahead can only be a rate hike or a pause, depending on the evolving conditions and the outlook," Malhotra said, announcing the MPC decisions.

Why did the RBI hike the repo rate?

Rising geopolitical tensions and commodity price shock

A primary trigger for the rate increase is the re-escalation of conflict in West Asia. The geopolitical uncertainty has disrupted supply chains and sparked volatility in global crude oil and commodity markets. As input costs climb, companies are increasingly forced to pass these higher expenses on to retail consumers, creating persistent imported inflation pressures across domestic supply networks.

Resilient domestic growth

India's GDP growth has maintained strong footing as the domestic economy has continued to display robust momentum. This gives RBI the flexibility to raise interest rates to curb inflationary overheating without fear of dampening underlying economic recovery.

Global rate tightening, currency volatility

The RBI's move comes after Central banks worldwide tightened monetary policy in response to global price pressures. By raising domestic rates, the RBI aligns more closely with global monetary trends.

With this decision, India has joined major central banks in raising rates as higher oil prices, triggered by the Iran war, fuel inflation, squeeze purchasing power, and weigh on currencies.

Weak monsoon distribution

Weak monsoon distribution linked to El Nino conditions has strained domestic agricultural output. Rising food prices put direct upward pressure on retail CPI inflation, pushing headline rates above the target range and forcing central bank intervention.

"Marking its first rate increase in over three years, the RBI’s 25 basis point repo rate hike to 5.50 per cent reflects a less benign inflation outlook. CPI inflation rose to 4.8 per cent in August from 4.5 per cent in July, while the FY27 inflation forecast has been raised to 5.2 per cent. The pressure is not limited to food. Higher energy and commodity prices, a deficient monsoon and El Nino could keep inflation elevated. At the same time, the economy remains resilient, with FY27 growth projected at 7.1 per cent, up from 6.7 per cent in August. The shift to calibrated tightening shows that the RBI is now giving greater weight to inflation risks, while keeping future action dependent on how inflation, growth and underlying price pressures evolve," said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.

The RBI said strong growth in monetary and credit aggregates represented an additional risk, even though evidence of demand-side inflation pressures remained limited.

"The 25 bps move and change in stance signals that the RBI is placing greater weight on safeguarding against a potential resurgence in inflation, particularly imported inflation, while seeking to contain pressure on the INR. With the rupee continuing to depreciate despite sizeable FCNR(B) inflows, the RBI appears to be positioning policy pre-emptively to preserve currency and inflation stability. While the 25 bps hike was in line with money-market consensus, it could create a speed bump for large-ticket discretionary spending, particularly during the festive season," said Debopam Chaudhuri, Chief Economist, Piramal Group.

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